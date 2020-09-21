Young woman charged after car crashes through house

A 24-year-old female driver has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle after crashing into a home on Bernborough Ave, Moranbah on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

A FEMALE driver has been charged after allegedly crashing a vehicle through the front wall of a Moranbah home.

Police were called to the incident at Bernborough Ave about 4.45am on Sunday, September 20.

The 24-year-old driver allegedly crashed a Toyota Hilux through the wall of a bedroom at the front of the house, a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

He said investigations were being carried out to determine if drink-driving played a role in the incident.

Paramedics attended the scene, although no one was injured.

The woman has been charged with dangerous driving and is expected to face Moranbah Magistrates Court on October 15.