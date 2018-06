A DRIVER was airlifted from a beach north of Noosa on Friday night after the four-wheel-drive flipped.

A man was airlifted with injuries from a beach north of Noosa on Friday night after the four-wheel-drive he was in flipped.

RACQ Lifeflight was tasked to the job about 11.20pm at Teewah Beach.

A spokesman for the emergency rescue said the man in his early 20s was airlifted with a head laceration to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He said the car slipped on its side after an accident on the beach.