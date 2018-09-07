Driver airlifted after three-vehicle crash

A drive was taken to Townsville Hospital in a serious condition after a three vehicle traffic crash near Moranbah.

THE Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a serious three-vehicle traffic crash near Moranbah yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to the Moranbah Access Rd at 5.15pm, following reports a van travelling south struck the rear of a stationary utility intending to turn right into a nearby property.

As a result of the impact, it appears the vehicle was pushed into the path of another utility travelling north.

The van's driver and sole occupant was taken to Moranbah Hospital but later airlifted to the Townsville Hospital in a serious condition.

Both drivers of the utes were taken to Moranbah Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you have any informationfor police, contact Policelink on 131444.