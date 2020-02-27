Menu
Police charged a Dysart driver for driving with an unrestrained toddler. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Driver caught with unrestrained toddler in front seat

Kristen Booth
27th Feb 2020 12:30 PM
A TODDLER was sitting in the front seat, without a seat belt, when a driver was caught by police.

Dysart police officers intercepted a vehicle on Yeates Crescent, Dysart for the purpose of a licence check about 4.30pm on Wednesday, February 19.

The front passenger allegedly exited the vehicle with her toddler who had been travelling on her lap as opposed to being secured appropriately in a child seat.

Police allege the vehicle had a child seat fitted that was not being used.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said the driver was fined $400 and lost three demerit points for having an unrestrained child.

He said seatbelts were there to protect anyone travelling in a vehicle.

“Police will continue to conduct regular patrols to ensure children are appropriately restrained,” Snr Const. Schmidt said.

“One in four people killed on Queensland roads last year were not wearing a seatbelt.”

Visit the Queensland Police website for more information on the fatal five.

