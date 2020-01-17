Driver claims drink ‘spiked by mate’

Moranbah Magistrates Court has been told a driver’s mate ‘put ice in his drink’.

AN ALLEGED drug-driver claims his mate spiked his drink with ice during a party after initially telling police he had passively absorbed the drugs.

Michael Robert Stockwell maintains he did not voluntarily take the drugs, despite pleading guilty to the charge.

Police stopped him on Mills Ave on November 9 and tests revealed he has methylamphetamines in his system. He initially told police he had been at a gathering where other people had been smoking marijuana and ice while he was nearby.

Magistrate Robert Walker asked if Mr Stockwell was asserting the positive test was the result of passivity.

Mr Stockwell then told the court he had since learned his mate had put ice in his drink.

"I've been inconvenienced by my mate," he told Moranbah Magistrates Court.

"So you maintain the story that it wasn't voluntary consumption?" Mr Walker asked.

"Yes," he said, but asked if the matter could still be finalised.

The court heard Mr Stockwell had raised a defence to the charge and as a result his guilty plea was vacated. The matter was adjourned to February 5 for mention. "If on that date you continue to tell me that you maintain this story … your matter will go to a hearing."

Ice user fined

SMOKING ice "wasn't really worth it" for Donna Lea Victor.

She fronted Moranbah Magistrates Court yesterday for possessing a used pipe that she told police she used to smoke "meth".

Police raided her home on November 21 and found the drug item on her bedside table.

"It was a stupid decision, I haven't touched it since," she said after pleaded guilty to possessing the pipe. "It wasn't really worth it."

The court heard she was already proactive about her rehabilitation. She was convicted and fined $400.