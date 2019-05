ACCIDENT ON BAGOT: The driver drove into a power line just before 4pm.

ACCIDENT ON BAGOT: The driver drove into a power line just before 4pm. Meg Gannon

A DRIVER has driven his car into a power pole on Bagot St after "driving crazily", according to a QPS Media spokesman.

Emergency services responded to a call at 3.48pm saying the driver was driving recklessly down Bagot St before careering off the road and into the power pole, the spokesman said.

The man is reportedly assisting police with an investigation, and will undergo drug and alcohol testing.