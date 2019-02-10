Menu
Login
A driver has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway
A driver has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway
News

Driver dead, Bruce Hwy closed after horror smash

by NIC DARVENIZA
10th Feb 2019 7:52 AM

A driver has died and a section of the Bruce Highway is closed after a horror smash south of Townsville this morning.

A sedan and a truck were involved in the two-vehicle crash near Alligator Creek shortly before 5am today.

Queensland Ambulance Service attended one patient who suffered critical injuries and later died at the scene.

No other drivers or passengers required treatment.

The Highway was closed shortly after the crash near Killymoon Creek and police advise it was scheduled to reopen around 10am while the Forensic Crash Unit continues their investigations.

Police are still searching for the driverâ€™s next-of-kin.

crash editors picks fatality truck crash

Top Stories

    Seals shine at an outback oasis

    Seals shine at an outback oasis

    News Swimmers saddled up and head out west for a recent swim meet.

    'Mistake' is no more

    'Mistake' is no more

    News New name on the cards

    Stumps up for cancer

    Stumps up for cancer

    News It will be a pink day out.

    Centre open for free science fun

    Centre open for free science fun

    News Fun ahead for local science centre.