Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A driver was detained by police on the Sunshine Coast.
A driver was detained by police on the Sunshine Coast.
News

Driver detained by police after crash at major intersection

Eden Boyd
16th Jul 2020 7:24 PM | Updated: 7:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A driver is in police custody after appearing to be under the influence following a car crash on a major Sunshine Coast road on Thursday night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash on Nicklin Way in front of Kawana Shoppingworld about 6.50pm.

One driver was injured in the T-bone collision, yet the other did not require assistance from paramedics.

Drivers 'lucky' to escape major smash on busy road

Man destroys Macca's sign, causes $3k damage

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said one of the drivers had been detained at the scene after it appeared they were "under the influence".

She said no testing had been done yet to confirm whether this was the case.

The patient was in police custody while being transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

nicklin way sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorbike rider flown to hospital after collision with bull

        premium_icon Motorbike rider flown to hospital after collision with bull

        News The patient sustained multiple injuries when the incident occurred.

        Data shows CQ among the country’s worst drinkers, smokers

        premium_icon Data shows CQ among the country’s worst drinkers, smokers

        Health See where your area ranks amongst the nation’s biggest risk takers.

        Privacy fears: Where your licence details could end up

        premium_icon Privacy fears: Where your licence details could end up

        Technology MP says government not transparent about digital driving licence

        Paramedics treating two children at Bruce Highway crash

        premium_icon Paramedics treating two children at Bruce Highway crash

        Breaking Emergency services are on scene of the crash south of Mackay