Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
St George have fined a driver who crashed his cattle truck.
St George have fined a driver who crashed his cattle truck.
News

Driver fined after beasts escape crashed cattle truck

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
12th May 2020 5:20 PM | Updated: 13th May 2020 4:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER who crashed his cattle truck has been fined for careless driving.

St George police attended an single vehicle crash on the Mitchell St George Road on May 6. A fully laden cattle truck crashed approximately 25km from St George causing numerous beasts to escape.

The uninjured driver, a 28-year-old Winton man was issued with an infringement notice for careless driving.

Police will be performing traffic enforcement using mobile radar, patrols, speed camera and random breath and drug drive testing as part of an ongoing commitment to reducing road trauma.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miners fighting for lives six days on from explosion

        premium_icon Miners fighting for lives six days on from explosion

        News Mental health support now available in Moranbah.

        MHHS award winners announced to mark nurses’ day

        premium_icon MHHS award winners announced to mark nurses’ day

        News One of the winners is a clinical nurse in telehealth.

        Container donations skyrocket since coronavirus

        premium_icon Container donations skyrocket since coronavirus

        News Central Highlands depots are seeing up to 400k more containers than the same time...

        Cutting renewable red-tape may bring thousands CQ of jobs

        premium_icon Cutting renewable red-tape may bring thousands CQ of jobs

        Business Analysis identifies 15 proposed large-scale renewable projects with enough energy...