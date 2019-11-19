'Appalling' driver hits 135kmh during danger race from cops

Dylan Brett Martin has appeared in court over night of road chaos,with the magistrate warning him he would be "entertainment" in prison.

Dylan Brett Martin has appeared in court over night of road chaos,with the magistrate warning him he would be "entertainment" in prison.

A POMONA driver with an appalling record led cops on a high-speed chase before hiding in bushes after ditching his vehicle.

Dylan Brett Martin, 24, pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to nine charges including dangerous driving, driving an uninsured and unregistered car with no licence plates and driving while unlicensed.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Melissa Campbell told the court Martin drove a silver Subaru on Pomona Kin Kin Rd at Pinbarren "with no licence plates and one headlight at 9pm" on August 10.

"Police saw the vehicle travelling at speed," Sgt Campbell said.

"As it approached police attempted to intercept (but) the car accelerated."

Police gave chase and the car again increased its speed, crossing double white lines to overtake a car carrying two children on a dangerous stretch of the road approaching an intersection, she said.

"The vehicle travelled about 1.5km and the speed was calculated at 135km/h where the limit was 90km/h," Sgt Campbell said.

The car then approached the police car from the opposite direction, narrowly missing it as it climbed the road verge.

Police said they identified a blonde woman as a passenger in the car.

Sgt Campbell said the vehicle was shortly after seen at a nearby property where they found the passenger, but Martin had run into surrounding bushland.

"Police subsequently found him hiding in the undergrowth," Sgt Campbell said.

She said Martin had further been identified behind the wheel of a brown Toyota Corolla without plates on October 3 at Dagun Pocket Rd, Amamoor, while it was being towed by a Mercedes Benz car.

Defence lawyer Noel Woodall said in the Toyota case the car was simply being moved away from the entrance to a dairy farm.

Mr Woodall said Martin had 'freaked out' when he saw the police car on August 10 at Pinbarren.

He agreed Martin's driving record was terrible and Martin had agreed his driving "could be perceived as dangerous", and sought a community service sentence for Martin.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said a prison sentence would be well in order.

"You would be entertainment at Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre," Mr Stjernqvist said.

"If you do end up at Arthur Gorrie it will be your fault."

But he took into account Martin's early guilty plea and attemptesd pay of a total of $20,000 in fines, sentencing Martin to 12 months' prison suspended immediately for three years, a total of $2500 in fines, and a further licence disqualification of three years.