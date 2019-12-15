Driver hit a police officer then waved and took off

Stafford Jason James Riley appeared in Blackwater Magistrates Court on December 13 for allegedly striking a police officer with a vehicle.

A CENTRAL Queensland man allegedly struck a police officer with his vehicle, before waving through the window and driving off.

Police Prosecutor Kevin Ongheen told Blackwater Magistrates Court that on October 24, a woman had a disagreement with a Blackwater service station attendant and said, “I’m going to kill you. You’re a racist white c***”, started throwing chairs and then drove off with a male.

Blackwater Police officers identified the same vehicle at the car park of the Woolworths shopping centre later that day.

The court heard there was a male in the driver seat, who was later identified by police as Stafford Jason James Riley.

Police saw the woman, who was seen to be wearing the same singlet as the earlier altercation, enter the shopping centre.

As police approached the vehicle, they saw the reverse lights before it started reversing at speed, Mr Ongheen told the court.

The officers told the driver to stop, but they continued and struck one police officer with the bulbar.

The vehicle then stalled and restarted, when Stafford allegedly waved at the officers and left the car park.

Stafford, who resides at Gracemere, was arrested four days after the incident.

He appeared via video link at Blackwater Magistrates Court on Friday, December 13 from Capricornia Correctional Centre where he was granted bail.

Solicitor Zoe Craven said the footage supplied was not enough to identify the driver to be Stafford, especially through tinted windows of the vehicle.

The court heard when the vehicle struck the officer, it didn’t inflict injury that prevented them from carrying out further duties.

Magistrate Robert Walker told the court that the identification evidence at that stage was tenuous at best.

The case has been adjourned until January 24.