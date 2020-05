Fire crews are attending to an incident between the Moranbah airport and the town.

A MAN was taken to hospital after his truck went over an embankment in Moranbah.

Fire crews and ambulance services attended to the incident on Moranbah Access Road.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a call just before 12.30pm.

The man is in a stable condition.