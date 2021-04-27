Driver loses arm in horror Peak Downs Highway crash

UPDATE 11.20AM: A driver who had to be cut from the wreckage of a crumpled ute during a horror head-on smash on the Peak Downs Highway has lost his arm.

The 22-year-old driver had finished work and was believed headed home when the car collided with a semi-trailer on the highway, near Coppabella, about 8am Tuesday.

The driver‘s arm had to be amputated.

They were flown by RACQ CQ Rescue in a serious condition to Mackay Base Hospital.

The driver of the semi-trailer also involved in the crash, a man in his 30s, received minor injuries.

Over the long weekend, the Mackay-based rescue helicopter completed three transfers of patients to Townsville, attended two critical motor vehicle accidents at Bowen and Coppabella and a dirt bike accident near Mt Jukes.

There were also several hospital transfers from Hamilton Island, Hayman Island, Proserpine and Bowen.

People transferred to hospital were suffering from various medical conditions including pregnancy complications, stroke, overdose, a child suffering fits and a teenager knocked out in an AFL game.

COPPABELLA: A driver lost their arm in a horror crash on the Peak Downs Highway. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue

UPDATE 10.30AM: One person has been flown in a serious condition to Mackay Base Hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Coppabella.

The person suffered a significant arm injury and an ankle injury.

They were trapped in a vehicle after the collision near Spring Creek Road about 8.10am and were freed some time later.

UPDATE 9.15AM: A person has been assessed for ‘significant injuries’ to their arm at the scene of a tw0-vehicle crash on the Peak Downs Highway, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

The person with arm injuries was trapped in a vehicle after the collision near Spring Creek Road at Coppabella about 8.10am.

It is understood a car and a semi-trailer were involved in a head-on collision.

The driver of the semi-trailer, a man in his 30s, has received minor injuries.

A rescue helicopter has arrived at the scene.

The Peak Downs Highway is blocked in both directions in the area of Spring Creek Road.

UPDATE 8.50AM: A driver is trapped following a serious two-vehicle crash on the Peak Downs Highway at Coppabella.

Emergency services are on scene after the collision was reported about 8.10am Tuesday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the highway was blocked in both directions with traffic delays expected for some time.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.

INITIAL 8.20AM: Emergency services are en route to a serious two-vehicle crash at a Central Queensland mining town.

A Queensland Police spokesman said crews were on the way to the crash reported on the Peak Downs Highway and Spring Creek Road at Coppabella about 8.10am Tuesday.

It is understood a car and a semi-trailer are involved in a suspected head-on collision.

SES and fire crews are also en route to the scene.

More to come.

