Police are investigating after a driver lost control and destroyed two businesses overnight.
Police are investigating after a driver lost control and destroyed two businesses overnight.
Crime

Driver loses control, destroying businesses and livelihoods

by Rosemary Ball
27th Jun 2020 10:57 AM
POLICE are investigating after a driver lost control and destroyed two Gold Coast businesses overnight.

Emergency services were called around 1.40am after reports a 20-year-old male driver lost control and slammed into Instant Auto Electrics and The Women's Collective on Egerton Street in Southport.

Instant Auto Electrical & Air Conditioning manager Warwick Griffiths said the extensive structural damage was "devastating and life-changing".

Car destroys building in Southport. Photo: Scott Podwick
Car destroys building in Southport. Photo: Scott Podwick

"COVID-19 has made business really tough and now we have been annihilated," he said holding back tears.

"By the vision we have it seems like the car was out-of-control."

"I haven't been able to go in and see the damage because it's unsafe at the moment.

"I just can't believe it and it's now going to be a hard couple of months repairing the business and trying to support my family.

"It was reckless driving, which destroyed businesses and livelihoods."

Queensland Police said two men, including a 20-year-old male driver, decamped the scene, immediately following the crash.

 

Queensland Police at the crash site. Photo: Scott Podwick
Queensland Police at the crash site. Photo: Scott Podwick

The Bulletin understands the driver returned to the crash scene and was arrested by police.

The Queensland Police Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Queensland

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the driver was not injured.

The 20-year-old driver was taken to hospital for precautionary measures. Photo: Scott Podwick
The 20-year-old driver was taken to hospital for precautionary measures. Photo: Scott Podwick

Mr Griffiths said the garage walls, structural framework and cars inside were destroyed.

The adjoining concrete wall and reception area of The Women's Collective gym was also damaged.

The Women's Collective manager Tara Thompson said the post-partum gym was set to have its grand-opening on Monday but it's now being "boarded up".

"It is absolute carnage inside and it's a waiting game to see when we will be open but it won't be for a while."

Originally published as Driver loses control, destroys businesses and livelihoods

