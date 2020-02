General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

POLICE allege the driver of a stolen vehicle has evaded police this afternoon while driving within the Gladstone area, near South Trees.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the red Mitsubishi Outlander was allegedly stolen from Bundaberg.

She said the driver "nudged" a police car while driving along Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

She said they refused to pull over.

The incident is ongoing.