Police were called to the fatal crash at Mons. Picture: Zizi Averill
Crime

Driver on drugs when crash killed teen: cops

Felicity Ripper
9th Feb 2021 5:30 PM | Updated: 10th Feb 2021 4:59 AM
A 24-year-old woman has been charged over a fatal crash that killed her teenage passenger.

The passenger, 19, died on December 13 after the Holden Astra she was in hit a power pole at Vise Rd, Mons.

The woman, from Diddillibah, was on Tuesday charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and driving with a drug present in her blood.

She is due to face Maroochydore Magistrates Court on March 4.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman at the time of the crash said paramedics tried to revive the young passenger at the scene before he was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

