Menu
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services. Police, Ambulance, Fire, QFRS, Crocodile warning sign, Handcuffs, Police tape, Lights, Police Aware, Fire Hose, Fire kit, Rescue, Radio, Lifepac, Ambulance kit, Markings.
TSV Generic Emergency Services. Police, Ambulance, Fire, QFRS, Crocodile warning sign, Handcuffs, Police tape, Lights, Police Aware, Fire Hose, Fire kit, Rescue, Radio, Lifepac, Ambulance kit, Markings. FILE
News

Driver flung from buggy in golfing accident

Sarah Barnham
by
4th Jun 2018 8:19 AM | Updated: 9:02 AM

UPDATE: A 70-year-old man was injured in a golf buggy accident at the Caloundra Golf Club this morning.

However, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man, flung from the buggy after it hit a ditch on the fairway, did not need to go to hospital.

Instead he was driven home in the ambulance where his private doctor will monitor his minor injuries.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY crews are on their way to the Caloundra Golf Club following reports of a golf-buggy incident on the fairway.

Initial reports suggest the driver was flung from the buggy after it hit a ditch.

The golf club is located on Charles Woodward Dr and was contacted for comment.

ambulance caloundra caloundra golf club editors picks emergency gold course golf golf buggy paramedics sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Hammer produced in school fight

    Hammer produced in school fight

    News A NUMBER of students were involved in a school fight with a hammer last week, causing Emerald State High School to go into lockdown.

    Gamer reaching whole new levels

    Gamer reaching whole new levels

    News Central Highlands teen tests his Halo skills at world championships.

    Pressure on to keep title

    Pressure on to keep title

    News Emerald powerlifter to Canada.

    Fake money warning

    Fake money warning

    News Police urge vigilance after 73 counterfeit notes found.

    Local Partners