Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A driver of a ute that allegedly collided at speed with seven vehicles before rolling and crashing into a fence has then allegedly assaulted a police officer.
A driver of a ute that allegedly collided at speed with seven vehicles before rolling and crashing into a fence has then allegedly assaulted a police officer.
Crime

Driver smashes into seven cars, fence before assaulting cop

by Isabella Magee
18th Jul 2020 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A driver of a ute that allegedly collided "at speed" with seven vehicles before rolling and crashing into a fence has then allegedly assaulted a police officer after he attempted to flee.

Police responded to a serious traffic crash in Moorooka where a driver allegedly smashed into seven vehicles at "high speed", before rolling his car, and then crashing into a fence at about 6.30pm.

An on-foot police pursuit then occurred after the driver allegedly attempted to leave the scene.

The man allegedly wrestled and struggled with a 51-year-old police officer, before more officers intervened.

A senior constable was treated for a laceration to his face which he sustained during the alleged assault.

A 30-year-old Taringa man was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, with injuries he sustained during the crash.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Driver smashes into seven cars, fence before assaulting cop

crime

Just In

    Baby dies in drowning incident

    Baby dies in drowning incident
    • 18th Jul 2020 11:13 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nature walks, bikeways expand from the botanic gardens

        premium_icon Nature walks, bikeways expand from the botanic gardens

        News The new trails will take people on a journey following the river bank.

        Why rugby’s reigning champs won’t play this year

        premium_icon Why rugby’s reigning champs won’t play this year

        Rugby Union Details finalised for Rugby Capricornia’s revised 2020 season.

        Miners must know the truth on black lung records: Last

        premium_icon Miners must know the truth on black lung records: Last

        News Call for the State Government to ‘dust off’ the records on black lung inquiry

        Hazard burns to prevent fires at ‘high-risk’ locations

        premium_icon Hazard burns to prevent fires at ‘high-risk’ locations

        News The scheduled burns may affect visibility on the Capricorn Hwy.