Officer in charge Nambour forensic crash unit sergeant Sherryn Klump shared details about two serious car accidents in the Sunshine Coast region.
News

Driver smashes ute window to free man from wreckage

Tegan Annett
14th Dec 2020 3:02 PM
A driver smashed the window of a submerged ute to free a back seat passenger after a crash on a rural property on Sunday afternoon.

Police have released new details about the crash at Lifestyle Supports, a Diddillibah disability support facility, that left the 29-year-old passenger in a critical condition.

Nambour Forensic Crash Unit officer-in-charge Sergeant Sherryn Klump said police, including detectives, and Workplace Health and Safety officers were investigating.

Young man killed in wet weather crash tragedy

Mum in shock after 'huge' tree smashes through roof

She said the driver, 21, and the front seat passenger, 19, were able to free themselves from the ute before it completely submerged.

"The driver broke a window and was able to extricate the rear passenger from the vehicle, but the vehicle had been submerged for some time," she said.

Paramedics treated all three men at the scene and took the injured man to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, where he was in a critical condition.

An investigation is under way after a ute crashed into a body of water at Lifestyle Supports' Diddillibah property.
Sgt Klump said the dual cab ute crashed into low-lying water that was the result of the weekend's heavy rainfall.

It's believed the 21 year old was driving the ute around the Eudlo Flats Rd property before it crashed.

"Driving in heavy rain, our visibility is reduced," Sgt Klump said.

"If you don't know what is underneath the water's surface then don't enter it.
"Don't guess and don't try and find out."

She said charges had not been laid.

She did not comment on if they were staff or clients of Lifestyle Supports.

"It isn't straight forward at all, there are lots of elements to it, we know parts of it but we still need more information," Sgt Klump said.

