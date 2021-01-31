Menu
Money

Driver sues for $900k after fall at Gladstone mechanics

Vanessa Jarrett
30th Jan 2021 12:01 AM
A truck driver who fell over at a Gladstone mechanic business has launched a $900,000 lawsuit.

Brenden Graham, 35, who is now registered to a Bundaberg address, was working as a driver for the Greenan Unit Trust, trading as Gladstone Service Centre and GMW Mechanical Towing.

According to documents filed in the Rockhampton Supreme Court this month, Mr Graham delivered or collected vehicles from a Gladstone mechanic business, which was at Toolooa, two or three times a month.

The claim alleges Mr Graham delivered a car on May 21, 2018, and when he exited his truck, his left foot rolled into a large crack, which caused him to lose his balance and fall to the ground and he sustained various injuries.

The injuries included a soft tissue injury, sprain and partial tear to various bones of his left ankle and a dislocated right thumb.

It is also claimed the incident aggravated a previous left ankle/leg injury.

Mr Graham's claim is against both the Gladstone mechanic business and owner of the premises.

The documents claim both the defendants should have cordoned off the crack and repaired it.

The claim is for $903,952.40, based on past and future economic loss, medical and care expenses.

Chris Trevor and Associates Gladstone is representing Mr Graham.

Newscorp has chosen not to name the Gladstone mechanic business as it has sold to new owners and the claim is not against the new owners.

No defence has yet been filed.

Gladstone Observer

