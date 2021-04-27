Menu
A rescue chopper has been tasked to assist with a truck crash at Bluff. Photo: RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE
Driver suffers serious injuries in major CQ crash

Kristen Booth
27th Apr 2021 12:45 PM
A driver is in a serious but stable condition following a single-truck crash at a Central Queensland town on Tuesday.

The man in his 50s sustained serious leg injuries when the incident occurred just before 12pm on the Capricorn Highway at Bluff.

Reports suggested the vehicle involved was a tow truck.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue has been tasked to the incident.

More to come.

