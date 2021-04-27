Driver suffers serious injuries in major CQ crash
A driver is in a serious but stable condition following a single-truck crash at a Central Queensland town on Tuesday.
The man in his 50s sustained serious leg injuries when the incident occurred just before 12pm on the Capricorn Highway at Bluff.
#Bluff - Paramedics are assessing one patient in a serious but stable condition following a single-truck crash on the Capricorn Highway at 11.46am. The Rescue Helicopter is responding.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) April 27, 2021
Reports suggested the vehicle involved was a tow truck.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue has been tasked to the incident.
