Paramedics attended the scene of a single-vehicle rollover near Moranbah on July 22.

A DRIVER sustained head injuries from a single-vehicle rollover near Moranbah overnight.

The man in his 50s sustained a significant head laceration from the incident, which occurred at about 10pm on Peak Downs Mine Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the vehicle crashed somewhere between Peak Downs Hwy and the railway tracks.

The man was taken to Moranbah Hospital in a stable condition.