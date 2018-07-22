Driver swap fails to fool traffic cops

NOT FOOLED: Police quickly saw through this unlicensed driver's ploy.

TAHLIA STEHBENS

UNLICENSED Pie Creek man John David Morris did not fool the police when he swapped places with his passenger on the Old Bruce Highway near Gympie on April 18, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Thursday.

And even the difficult circumstances he found himself in did not excuse his unlicensed driving offence, the court ruled.

Morris, 28, pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving and to obstructing police by attempting to conceal his offence.

The court was told that Morris had been intercepted by Nambour police at 12.41pm at Federal.

"Police saw him swapping seats with his female passenger," police told the court

The court was told that Morris had been in a difficult spot after his partner, who was licensed, attended a long medical appointment in Nambour and became unwell.

She had driven to Nambour, but did not feel able to drive home, Morris's solicitor said.

She suffered a chronic pain disorder and had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder after a car crash.

"She was crying, he was short of money and did not know what else to do," his solicitor told the court.

Magistrate Graham Hillan told Morris he had a "deplorable driving record", with terms of imprisonment imposed for other traffic matters.

He fined Morris $450 for driving unlicensed and $250 for obstructing police and disqualified him from driving for two months.

Also before the court was Joshua Thomas Richards, 23, of Moffat Beach, who was fined $300 for driving unlicensed on May 31.

Samuel Jack Coleman, 22, of The Palms, was fined $250 after he pleaded guilty to driving in Mary St on June 16, without realising his licence had been suspended for unpaid fines on March 29. He was also disqualified for one month.

Adrian William Flanagan, 27, of Marsden, was fined $200 for driving on the Bruce Highway on June 25, on a licence which he had not realised had expired five days earlier.