Emerald driver faced Emerald Magistrates Court on a range of charges.
Crime

Driver tells police a syringe was to stay hydrated

Kristen Booth
22nd Sep 2020 11:00 AM
A FATHER of four told police a syringe filled with methylamphetamine was actually water used to stay hydrated.

Police intercepted a vehicle on Hospital Rd, Emerald about 6.50pm on May 8.

Stephen Anthony Maguire, 33, was the driver of the vehicle and had a female in the passenger seat, Senior Sergeant Paul Cramp said.

Police detained the pair and during the search of the vehicle found a capped syringe wrapped in bandages in the glove box.

Maguire told police it was full of water, used to hydrate himself, although further tests revealed it contained 3mL of methylamphetamine.

Police carried out licence checks which also revealed Maguire was unlicenced after being suspended in February, Sgt Cramp said.

Police stopped a vehicle on Dawn Cres, which Maguire was driving, nn September 16 at 3.45pm,.

Checks revealed he was again driving unlicenced and hadn't renewed it since the previous offence.

Maguire pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on September 21 to possessing dangerous drugs, driving without a licence and driving without a drivers licence due to a SPER (State Penalties Enforcement Registry) suspension.

Maguire told the court he was not working and was on a probation order for a previous drug offence.

He was fined $700 for the traffic offences and disqualified from driving for four months.

For the drug offence he was ordered to 12 months probation. Convictions were recorded.

Central Queensland News

