Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Motorists are being urged to pump the brakes this weekend as the peak season for animal collisions begins.
Motorists are being urged to pump the brakes this weekend as the peak season for animal collisions begins.
Information

Drivers cautioned as high risk season nears

Steph Allen
6th May 2020 2:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS are being urged to pump the brakes this month during their 50km outings, as the peak season for animal collisions begins.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said the insurer’s data revealed May was the start of animal strike season, as cooler temperatures set in and wildlife sought out food and warmth on rural roads.

“Over the past three years, we’ve seen more than 1100 insurance claims come in for animal strikes in May alone,” Ms Ross said.

“While it’s great Queenslanders can get back out on the roads to enjoy a scenic drive within 50 kilometres of their home, it’s important drivers take caution on rural roads where wildlife might be trying to cross or look for food.

“Striking an animal at speed can cause huge damage to your vehicle and not only harm the animal, but potentially put you and your passengers at risk.”

Ms Ross said there were several precautions drivers could take while driving on roads where wildlife may be present.

“If you’re driving at dawn or dusk, you’re more likely to see wildlife because this is when they’re coming in to feed on the side of the road where the grass is often greener,” she said.

“If you can’t avoid driving at these times, make sure you always stick to the speed limit and stay aware of any wildlife which might be on the verge of coming onto the road.

“Never swerve to avoid hitting an animal. It can put you at greater risk of causing a collision with another vehicle or obstacle.

“If it’s safe, try and brake, and pull over and call for help if your car is damaged.”

animal strikes coronavirus mackay covid-19 drivers racq safe driving
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAIF LOAN: 200 jobs on the cards in major CQ beef project

        premium_icon NAIF LOAN: 200 jobs on the cards in major CQ beef project

        Business Pen hits paper on a project which promises to inject over 200 jobs into the region.

        Gold to be found but travel bans restrict prospectors

        premium_icon Gold to be found but travel bans restrict prospectors

        News A local prospector was searching for gold within hours of eased restrictions, while...

        Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        premium_icon Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        Education Parents warned that any child who stays home won't be taught

        Online competitions held in lieu of Springsure Show

        premium_icon Online competitions held in lieu of Springsure Show

        News The goal is to keep Springsure Show Society members involved in the event, which...