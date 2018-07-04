Drivers in state focus

GOTCHA: Police across Queensland are conducting Operation Cold Snap over the school holidays.

WITH the first week of school holidays in full swing, Queensland Police are not taking any chances when it comes to staying safe on our roads.

The Acting Sergeant of the Emerald Road Policing Unit, Matthew Walters, said police across Queensland had prepared for the school holiday period with the implementation of Operation Cold Snap, a state-wide operation to be enforced throughout the school holidays.

"Local residents can expect to see a number of police resources utilised throughout this period with a particular focus being paid to the Fatal Five - speed, drink and drug driving, seatbelts, fatigue and mobile phones,” Sgt Walters said.

"Drivers are encouraged to take their time planning their trip and take as many rest breaks as possible. Remember Stop Revive Survive.

"Emerald police are heavily involved in Operation Cold Snap, but will also be paying particular attention to a number of local areas around Emerald which have been the subject of recent traffic complaints.”

For more information about the Fatal Five or road safety, visit www.jointhe drive.qld.gov.au.