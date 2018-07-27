Drivers in tight battle for title

THE focus for the Australian karting community will be on Emerald as Round Four of the 2018 SP Tools Australian Kart Championship, presented by Castrol EDGE hits town this weekend.

After hosting a round of the prestigious Championship for the first time in 2017, this year's event is even bigger with an impressive 238 entries having been received across the nine classes.

In the elite KZ2 Class, 22 drivers will line up on the grid to do battle at speeds in excess of 130 km/h around the 1006-metre circuit.

After three rounds, Victorian Aaron Cameron leads the way in the title chase, however, reigning Champion Josh Fife has dominated the past two rounds to rocket into contention. Fife - who missed the opening round of the 2018 Championship due to racing commitments in Europe - won last year in Emerald and is focused on victory again this weekend.

At the previous round in Newcastle, Brisbane's Scott Sorensen and Sydney's Pierce Lehane elevated themselves to the top of the all-time winners list in the Championship.

Sorensen, the two-time and defending Champion in the KA1 Class, won the KA1 Class while Lehane was victorious in his return to X30.

Both drivers will be out to continue their success this weekend in Emerald but will face tough opposition from their highly credentialed opposition in their respective fields.

In the junior ranks, it is South Australian Kai Allen who leads the way in the elite KA2 Class as he chases his second Australian Championship. Allen holds a 10-point buffer over Brisbane teenager Jai Brown while a win at the previous round elevated Jaiden Pope into third place in the standings.

A capacity field of 40-drivers will face the starter in the Cadet 12 class where Brisbane's Marcos Flack leads the way in the Championship standings.

With drivers expected to reach speeds well in excess of 100 km/h around the 1006 metre circuit, the action will come thick and fast across the weekend.

Teams and Competitors began arriving in the Central Highlands earlier this week ahead of unofficial practice yesterday.

The official on track action will kick off at 8am today, before continuing across the weekend with racing contested on both Saturday and Sunday.