Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An Emerald man has added to his already lengthy traffic record after failing to stop at a stop sign near the airport. Photo: file
An Emerald man has added to his already lengthy traffic record after failing to stop at a stop sign near the airport. Photo: file
News

Driver’s lengthy traffic record extended for failing to stop

Kristen Booth
30th Mar 2021 1:00 PM

An Emerald man has added to his already lengthy traffic record after failing to stop at a stop sign near the airport.

Peter Ronald Earl, 47, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on March 29 to driving without a driver's licence due to allocation of demerit points and failing to stop at a stop sign at a level crossing.

Police intercepted Earl about 11am on February 17 after seeing his silver ute turn off the Gregory Highway and drive through a stop sign on Emerald’s airport access road.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said the stop sign was positioned at a rail crossing point and required all motorists to completely stop before proceeding.

More stories:

– Men allegedly found with drugs, money, on CQ hwy

– Dad takes meth following serious workplace accident

– Teen caught with Viagra in CQ hotel room

Checks of Earl’s licence revealed he was driving within the period of a six-month suspension, which he told police he was aware of and apologised for his actions.

Magistrate Robert Walker said it was important for drivers to comply with all road rules and regulations, which were there for a reason.

He said Earl’s five page traffic history reflected that he had not always paid close attention to his obligation as a driver.

Earl was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for six months. The convictions were recorded.

emerald magistrates court gregory hwy peter ronald earl stop sign traffic offences unlicenced driver
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ mining town lights up for 50 year celebrations

        Premium Content CQ mining town lights up for 50 year celebrations

        Community Community members, past and present, will celebrate the milestone event with four days of fun for all ages.

        10 new cases, two ‘distinct’ clusters as jab rules beefed up

        10 new cases, two ‘distinct’ clusters as jab rules beefed up

        Health Annastacia Palaszczuk says likely to be more COVID cases today

        Emergency services rush to truck crash on Peak Downs

        Premium Content Emergency services rush to truck crash on Peak Downs

        News Crews will soon begin towing a truck from the scene of a crash in Moranbah...