BUSTED: Emerald Police are currently participating in three traffic operations.
News

Drivers not learning their lesson

by Taylor Battersby
19th Jan 2019 10:00 AM

EMERALD police have continued their Fatal Five push as part of the Queensland Police Service Christmas Road Safety Campaign.

On January 12, police caught a male driver with a blood alcohol content reading of 0.174 on Harris St at 2.45am.

The driver's licence was immediately suspended and he was charged with driving while under the influence.

On January 13, the same 26-year-old male was located driving unlicensed on Amethyst St.

He was subsequently charged with driving while suspended.

Police also recorded a high speed offence on January 13 when a 40-year-old male was detected driving at 148km/h on the Capricorn Highway near Comet.

Police subjected the driver to a roadside drug test, which returned a positive result.

Police searched the driver's vehicle and found a quantity of cannabis and drug utensils.

The man was issued with an infringement notice for speeding and a notice to appear for the drug-related offences.

Acting Senior Sergeant Daniel Laas said Emerald police were currently participating in three traffic operations.

"Road users are reminded about the Fatal Five, to ensure their vehicles are registered and that their vehicle number plates are compliant with legislation,” Snr Sgt Laas said.

drink driving drug driving emerald fatal five high range speeding
Central Queensland News

