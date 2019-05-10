Drivers not learning

IT'S BEEN a busy few weeks for law enforcement in Emerald.

This week, Acting Senior Sergeant Officer in Charge Emerald Adam Tetley said since the Easter long weekend, police officers had nabbed five drink drivers, four drug drivers and a number of defective vehicles.

On April 27, a 67 year-old-male from Emerald was pulled over on Clermont St and subjected to a roadside breath test.

He returned a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.069.

A 32-year-old male from Middlemount was pulled over on April 28 on Clermont St and found to have a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.054.

Both men were charged with low-range drink driving.

Also on April 28, a 56-year-old Emerald man was pulled over on Clermont St for a roadside breath test, which returned a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.116.

He was charged with mid-range drink driving.

More recently, a 24-year-old male was pulled over on Bauhinia St on May 5 with a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.08.

"That's a fair few drink drivers - more than we normally get, actually,” Acting Snr Sgt Tetley said.

Three drug drivers were also intercepted in the Emerald area in late April.

The first driver, a 29-year-old female from Emerald, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs after she was pulled over on Clermont St on April 25.

A 32-year-old Mt Morgan man and a 25-year-old Emerald man were also charged with drug driving on April 28.

A fourth driver was charged in early May, after a 39-year-old male was subjected to a roadside drug test on the Capricorn Highway on May 4.

Nine vehicles were deemed defective by a visiting task force from Rockhampton after they were found to be illegally modified.

Acting Snr Sgt Tetley said vehicle modifications had to be legally completed and a modification plate displayed.