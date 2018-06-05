Two killed, one critical after horror highway smash

The scene of the serious crash on the Warrego Highway at Minden. Picture: Terry Royan

The scene of the serious crash on the Warrego Highway at Minden. Picture: Terry Royan

UPDATE: Forensic crash investigators are trying to find out the cause of a two-vehicle crash at Minden on Saturday in which two people died.

The driver of a hatchback sedan, a 67-year-old Regency Downs woman and her passenger, an 18-year-old Redbank Plains woman died at the scene.

A third woman, a 21-year-old from Redbank Plains, was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with critical injuries.

A 37-year-old Burpengary East man, the driver and sole occupant of a utility, sustained minor injuries.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing.

EARLIER: TWO women have died and a third is in a critical condition after a crash at Minden.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway just before midday yesterday.

Police have confirmed two women an 18-year-old and 67-year-old were declared dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old woman was also taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

A rescue helicopter on the scene at Minden. Picture: Terry Royan

The Warrego Highway was closed for several hours as the Forensic Crash Unit investigated the incident.

EARLIER: Police are hoping to re-open one lane of the Warrego Hwy this afternoon, following a serious two-vehicle crash outside Minden before midday.

Massive delays on Warrego Hwy at Minden, with both lanes shut. Emma Clarke

Police media said emergency services would start setting up a contraflow lane reversal measure within half an hour to start moving westbound traffic.

It's believed three females are critically injured from the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Lowood Minden Rd and Tallegalla Rd.

Onlookers and volunteers are trying to get water and aid to those stuck in the traffic jam in 30-degree heat, according to social media reports.

Police are recommending drivers wanting to head to Brisbane to go through Marburg and Laidley.

Three females critically injured after horror smash on Warrego Highway at Minden. #9News pic.twitter.com/2Gmw3GAbNr — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) December 9, 2017

EARLIER: Drivers heading along the Warrego Hwy this afternoon from Toowoomba have been warned to avoid the Minden area after a two-vehicle crash has closed both lanes.

A rescue helicopter has landed on the road and the police forensic crash unit is attending the serious incident about 65km east of Toowoomba, just outside Ipswich.

Emergency services were alerted just before 12pm about the crash, with at least one passenger believed to be trapped.

The eastbound lane has been completely closed, with police placing diversions in place, but the westbound lane is expected to be re-opened soon.

Police media have told all motorists to steer clear of the area or expect major delays.