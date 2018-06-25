Drones take to skies to educate farmers

EDUCATING FARMERS: Toowoomba drone company, Universal Drones, recently announced they have been granted flying rights at this year's AgGrow Emerald Field Days.

DRONES will take to the skies at this year's AgGrow Emerald Field Days.

Director of Toowoomba drone company, Universal Drones, Gary King said AgGrow gave them the opportunity to educate farmers with two daily flight demonstrations and show how targeted drone technology could get around the property.

"Many of our farmers have heard of some of the benefits the drones offer in terms of saving time,” he said.

"Our agricultural community is at the forefront of some of the most innovative uses for drone technology.

"From mustering livestock to crop spraying, vermin control to checking soil integrity.

"We're hoping to start a conversation with farmers around the time, labour and cost saving benefits drones have to offer, and what better place to do that than AgGrow.”

One of the Universal Drone team will conduct drone exhibitions twice a day at 10am and 2pm in the dedicated drone area, located in the north east corner of the exhibitors.

You'll find the Universal Drones team located at the stand next to Woolshed Bar or in the drone area.