A man who threatened to kill a Dysart police officer faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Friday, December 18, 2020. Picture: File
Crime

‘Drongo’ miner threatens to kill Dysart police officer

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
21st Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Jason Hamilton’s appearance in the Mackay Magistrates Court began with a rocky start after he called the magistrate “mate”.

Hamilton, who had already served 49 days in jail, appeared via videolink in December on seven charges.

The court heard Hamilton unlawfully entered and damaged a door of a Parramatta Park share house in Cairns on October, 25.

Six days later he drove an unregistered vehicle in Nebo on a disqualified licence.

On the same day, police found Hamilton had unlawfully entered a Dysart address and possessed of the drug Temazepam and two used glass pipes.

The court heard he then obstructed a police officer who was at the address and threatened to kill him.

Defence solicitor Geoff Govey, of Taylors Solicitors, said his 35-year-old client had returned to Queensland to retrieve his property when COVID closed down the Western Australia mine site he was working at.

But Magistrate Damien Dwyer said Hamilton behaved like a “drongo” when he was asked to leave the Cairns address.

Mr Dwyer released Hamilton, who pleaded guilty to all charges, from jail on Friday, December 18 after time already served.

“Time to grow up,” Mr Dwyer told him.

