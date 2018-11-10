Menu
Longreach is expected to get a brief relief from the drought this weekend, with up to 10mm predicted.
Weather

Drought affected CQ towns to receive up to 10mm on weekend

Steph Allen
by
9th Nov 2018 6:00 PM

THIS weekend, towns around the Central West, including Longreach and Winton, are expected to receive up to 10mm of rain.

Areas throughout the drought-affected towns are also expected to receive scattered storms over the weekend.

Temperatures will also be heating up across the region and returning to the November average.

Rockhampton will be 31 tomorrow and 32 Sunday, Emerald 33 tomorrow and 32 Sunday and Longreach 35 tomorrow and 36 Sunday.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

    Local Partners