TOP JOB: Andrew Wright delivering much-needed hay to Isaac farmers on behalf of FKG Group.
Drought relief for Central Qld's farmers

21st Dec 2018 10:16 AM

DROUGHT-affected farmers in the Isaac region have received an early Christmas present, with Toowoomba-based FKG Group donating 42 tonnes of hay from its Darling Downs farm as part of the firm's commitment to the community.

Following planting in October, sorghum grown at FKG Group's farming division at Cecil Plains exclusively for the drought-hit farmers has been trucked to four farms in Clermont.

FKG Group thanks Andrew and Tania Wright of Dalby's Wright Bulk Haulage, a small family-based haulage company, for volunteering Andrew's time and one of its trucks to take the hay on the 1946 kilometre round trip to drop the hay at the farmers' doors.

"We have been in business for 10 years carting grain and get to see first-hand the devastation caused by the drought and meet farmers who are struggling. It is a great feeling to be able to do something to give back, especially around this time of year,” Mr Wright said.

As at October 1, some 90 per cent of the Isaac region was drought declared, according to Isaac Regional Council.

The donation follows

FKG Group's recent collaborative work with the same farms, during a major road project across the Isaac region.

"Having received these farmers' support previously, we are delighted to reciprocate by helping them during their time of need,” FKG Group's area manager, Mackay, Brad Gardner, said.

"With a regional background, I have witnessed some tough times, but the conditions in Clermont have been the worst I have ever witnessed.”

FKG Group's executive chairman Gary Gardner said the donation reflected the firm's emphasis on growing and supporting the local communities in which it operated.

"We are a regional and family-owned business and although we have operated for more than 40 years, current drought conditions are exceptionally hard for farmers,” he said.

"We would encourage other farmers, where they can, to also lend a hand by planting a crop to aid others, so we can all help ensure the survival of this vital industry for Queensland.”

Central Queensland News

