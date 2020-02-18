Drought support workshop comes to Emerald

DROUGHT and drought recovery assistance and where to get it is a question that can get very confusing, very quickly.

The Rural Financial Counselling Service SQ (RFCSSQ) is hoping to clear up any confusion at a series of roadshow events in February.

Including a range of speakers from various government departments, the information days will cover low interest loans, grants, the Drought Relief Assistance Scheme, Farm Household Allowance, the role of the RFCSSQ and how to access the huge range of assistance measures from the Queensland and Australian governments.

Emerald based financial counsellor Tricia Laffer said eligible primary producers, fishers, forestry growers and harvesters and related small businesses could use the RFCSSQ service for free.

“The RFCSSQ offers a free, confidential, impartial, mobile financial counselling service and can assist with the application process for government assistance,” she said.

“We assist those people who are suffering financial hardship and who have no alternative source of support to manage and adjust to the challenges of industry changes.”

This assistance includes an examination and analysis of your financial position, business plan development, cashflow preparation, lender negotiation, succession planning preparation, risk identification and referrals.

The Emerald event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25 at the McIndoe Park Function Hall.

To register, visit www.rfcssq.org.au and click on the event registration tab.

The RFCSSQ is supported by the Australian and Queensland governments.