Drought worst since 1995

Local grazier James Speed believes the region is drought-stricken and should be drought declared.

LOCAL grazier James Speed is copping it pretty bad at the moment, comparing the current drought to one of the most serious recorded in Queensland.

"It's the worst I've seen it here since 1995,” said MrSpeed, who lives alone on his property 140km southwest of Springsure.

"I'm situated right at the bottom of the Great Dividing Range and the further west you go, the worse it gets,” he said.

"We are selling a lot of cattle, getting our numbers down and getting a lot of feed in. We need to get rid of non-productive animals.

"The way people manage and prepare themselves for the drought plays a big part in the outcome.”

"If you take one look in the Fairbairn Dam, there's very little water there,” he said.

"They're on 6per cent water allocations for next year - those fellas down there can't grow crops.

"The Central Highlands should be drought declared.”

He said he had seen a scant 13cm of storm rain for the year.

"Droughts are a part of my life. They are pretty horrific at times but I think I can deal with them,” he said.

"Half the property is very dry and the other half has a bit of dry feed on it, but it's getting pretty well chewed out too.

"People out west haven't seen much rain for six to seven years, and that's what's making it worse.

"We haven't been as bad as they have, however this year has been fairly ordinary.”

Moving forward, the grazier says "rain is obviously the silver bullet”.

"We need rain and no amount of money will buy that,” Mr Speed said.

"What I would like to see in the short term is some guarantee that we can get materials, like molasses, if we want some.

"We just need to make sure we can get enough raw materials to keep our cattle alive until it does rain.”