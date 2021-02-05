DRUG BUST: 119 locals charged in Chinchilla with 548 offences

A massive police operation between Chinchilla and Tara Police cracked down on dangerous drugs in the region, charging 119 locals with 548 offences. Pic: Richard Walker

Operation Impede ran for six months, from June to December 2020, and successfully limited the number of drugs being sold and used across the districts.

During the operation 119 locals were charged with 548 offences which includes 113 drug occurrences, 81 drug possessions.

Chinchilla police officer-in-charge sergeant Andrew Irvine said senior constable Nigel Hart was an exceptional asset to the team, and a driving force behind the success of the operation.

Senior constable Nigel Hart said due to the collective efforts of all officers involved, they were able to successfully impede the distribution of dangerous drugs.

The most common drug police found was cannabis making up 61 of the above charges, followed by 11 methamphetamine charges, and nine other drugs.

Chinchilla and Tara police, (with the help of Dalby CIB and RUP), intercepted a number of criminals looking to sell drugs with 250 supply charges being laid.

Speaking to the Chinchilla News in August, sergeant Andrew Irvine said the operation was already proving to be a success but urged the community to assist police by reporting any drug activity.

"Rural towns are not immune to drug and property crimes and these types of operations will continue to keep our community safe," Sergeant Irvine said.

"South West District police are committed to reducing dangerous drug harm in the community and we encourage anyone who may have information that can assist to contact Policelink, Crime Stoppers, or attend their local police station and speak with officers directly."

