Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Care packages and takeaway food have been banned from a coronavirus quarantine facility after police found drugs in one of the packages
Care packages and takeaway food have been banned from a coronavirus quarantine facility after police found drugs in one of the packages
Crime

Drug bust prompts delivery ban at quarantine facility

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
17th Sep 2020 6:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CARE packages and takeaway food have been banned from the Alice Springs coronavirus quarantine facility after police found drugs in one of the packages.

The cannabis was found during a routine inspection on the weekend.

A police spokeswoman said: "incoming packages at the Alice Springs Quarantine Facility undergo a robust screening process".

The spokeswoman said investigations were continuing.

letterspromo

The ABC reports deliveries from family and friends and takeaway will be banned from September 18.

Deliveries from supermarkets are still allowed.

The Health Department has been contacted for comment.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 


Originally published as Drug bust prompts delivery ban at quarantine facility

More Stories

coronavirus crime hotel quarantine police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Team scores big win in Robinson Cup

        Premium Content Team scores big win in Robinson Cup

        Golf Golfers from Central Queensland, Central Highlands tee off in annual event.

        Two hospitalised after truck and vehicle crash

        Premium Content Two hospitalised after truck and vehicle crash

        News One vehicle rolled on the Central Queensland highway.

        $28m to unlock gas fields in North Bowen, Galilee: PM

        Premium Content $28m to unlock gas fields in North Bowen, Galilee: PM

        Politics But not everyone is happy with what has been promised.

        ‘I just couldn’t believe it’: Meet CQ’s best trainee

        Premium Content ‘I just couldn’t believe it’: Meet CQ’s best trainee

        News Esther Olney was named the regional winner of the Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year...