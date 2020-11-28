Menu
Nathanael Patson with his fiance Sarah Morgan. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Drug driver allegedly at fault in tragic fatal crash

Aden Stokes
Vanessa Jarrett
and
24th Nov 2020 4:17 PM | Updated: 28th Nov 2020 7:17 AM
The driver alleged to be at fault in the Yeppoon Rd crash which tragically killed Nathanael Patson, allegedly had drugs in his system.

Police confirmed to The Morning Bulletin this week a 21-year-old has been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm and driving with a drug in his system as a result of the crash.

He was issued with a notice to appear on July 8 and is expected to front Yeppoon Magistrates Court again this week on November 26.

 

Head on collision on Yeppoon Rd. Picture: RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE
Head on collision on Yeppoon Rd. Picture: RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE

 

Rockhampton man Nathanael Patson suffered critical injuries when two vehicles collided head-on at the intersection of McKays Rd and Yeppoon Rd about 6am on March 3.

The 24-year-old was cut from his severely damaged car and flown to Royal Brisbane and Woman's Hospital with life-threatening head, chest, pelvic and leg injuries.

His condition never improved and he died nearly two weeks later on March 16.

Another man injured in the crash was taken to hospital with major leg injuries.

Nathanael was a member of the Peace Christian Church and was described by family and friends as a caring young man.

He was engaged to Sarah Morgan and the couple had plans to get married late this year.

MORE STORIES:

ROAD TOLL: CQ just five deaths away from tragic title

RACQ pleads with 'zombie' drivers to stay off CQ roads

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

