Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DRUG DRIVER: A man caught twice in 30 days won’t be allowed back on the roads for half a year.
DRUG DRIVER: A man caught twice in 30 days won’t be allowed back on the roads for half a year.
Crime

Drug driver caught twice in 30 days

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobersver.com.au
30th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man who drove with drugs in his system twice within 30 days won't be allowed on the roads for half a year.

Ross Fletcher, 32, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to two counts of drug driving.

READ MORE: Daily 16-page digital edition to feature major stories

READ MORE: Grandson's birth memorable for the wrong reasons

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court Fletcher was intercepted on April 7 at 5.30pm where he tested positive for having delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol and methylamphetamine in his system.

At the time he did not answer any questions.

Sgt Hoskins told the court a few weeks later on May 1 Fletcher was intercepted again at 7pm where he once again tested positive for THC and meth.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had waited a decent amount of time before driving and hadn't gone out to be a danger on the road.

He was convicted and fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

gladstonecourt gladstone drug driver gladstone drug drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL REPLAY: The Cathedral College v St Pat's in Payne Cup

        premium_icon FULL REPLAY: The Cathedral College v St Pat's in Payne Cup

        Rugby League WATCH THE FULL GAME: The Cathedral College and St Pat’s face off in round one of the Aaron Payne Cup.

        GALLERY: Who impressed in TCC vs St Pat’s Cup clash

        premium_icon GALLERY: Who impressed in TCC vs St Pat’s Cup clash

        Sport Coach Mick Busby: ‘I couldn’t really ask for more. The players really dug deep.”

        Rates freeze for families, as mega mines hit in budget

        premium_icon Rates freeze for families, as mega mines hit in budget

        Council News Isaac Mayor said it was a budget for extraordinary times, as homes and small...

        Grandma lapses back to drugs after trafficking jail term

        premium_icon Grandma lapses back to drugs after trafficking jail term

        News Financial issues and health problems led her to relapse after making some ‘real...