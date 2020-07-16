Drug mule busted with ice in undies, bra
A YOUNG woman busted with thousands of dollars worth of ice stuffed inside her bra and underwear before a flight to Cairns has been sentenced to four years' jail.
Mikaela Anne Gates-Hull, 23, was found with two bags of the drug inside her bra and a further bag inside her underwear, held in with sticky tape strapped around her waist, when police arrested her and her ex-partner Andy Wilson at Brisbane Airport on June 9 last year.
The Cairns Supreme Court heard the weight of the ice she was carrying was just more than 135g, with a potential street value well over $50,000.
Gates-Hull pleaded guilty to three counts of drug possession and one count of receiving tainted property while being sentenced on Wednesday.
The court heard Wilson, 32, was allegedly found with just over 5g and boasted to police "it's a measly five grams … it's not like you can get me for trafficking". His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for September.
The court heard Gates-Hull had already served 13 months in custody. She was given a parole release date of August 8.
Originally published as Drug mule busted with ice in undies, bra on Cairns flight