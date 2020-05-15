Menu
Crime

Drug raid uncovers cannabis crop

by Chris Calcino
15th May 2020 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested after a raid on a rural Far North property allegedly uncovered an extensive cannabis crop.

Police from Port Douglas and Mossman yesterday charged a 41-year-old Julatten man with drug related offences after executing a search warrant on a Black Mountain Rd address.

Police have arrested a 41-year-old Julatten man after allegedly finding 33 cannabis plants, 310g of cannabis and a number of drug related utensils during a raid on his property. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Officers allegedly found 33 cannabis plants, 310g of cannabis and a number of drug related utensils during the raid.

The man was later charged with one count each of producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing drug utensils.

Bags containing 310g of cannabis seized during a raid on a Julatten property. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
He is scheduled to appear at Mossman Magistrates Court on July 29.

arrest cannabis courts drug crime drug raid

