Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jamie Kristopher Landwehr, 27, pleaded guilty one charge of possessing drugs at Moranbah Magistrates Court on July 30, 2020. Photo: Bev Lacey
Jamie Kristopher Landwehr, 27, pleaded guilty one charge of possessing drugs at Moranbah Magistrates Court on July 30, 2020. Photo: Bev Lacey
Crime

Drugs hidden inside knife handle at CQ mining town

Kristen Booth
31st Jul 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RAINBOW Beach man has been caught with amphetamines hidden inside the handle of a knife while at Moranbah.

Jamie Kristopher Landwehr, 27, pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing drugs at Moranbah Magistrates Court today.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Landwehr was intercepted by police on April 26 on Belyando Ave, Moranbah.

He appeared to be drug affected at the time, which led police to search the vehicle, Sgt Cramp said.

Police located a knife behind the drivers seat, which had a false bottom that could be unscrewed and when opened they found two clip seal bags, the court heard.

READ: Man stored meth pipe in sock hidden in pant pocket

Sgt Cramp said one bag was empty and the other contained three empty capsules and a small quantity of white powder that was revealed to be 1g of amphetamine.

Duty lawyer Sean Gibbs said Landwehr was a chef at Rainbow Beach and was visiting family at Moranbah at the time of the incident.

He said the 27-year-old had no other history of drug offending.

Landwehr was ordered to be of good behaviour for four months and no conviction was recorded.

drug offence charge jamie kristopher landwehr moranbah magistrates court possessing drugs sean gibbs
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Simple confusion lands devoted father in court

        premium_icon Simple confusion lands devoted father in court

        Crime He was working hard to provide a better life for his family, but missed one small, crucial requirement

        300 per cent spike: Chaos in Qld as virus panic sets in

        premium_icon 300 per cent spike: Chaos in Qld as virus panic sets in

        News 300 per cent spike in COVID-19 testing after new cases revealed

        IN COURT: Everyone facing Mackay, Moranbah courts

        premium_icon IN COURT: Everyone facing Mackay, Moranbah courts

        Crime Each day a number of people appear in Mackay courts on a range of different...