Drugs hidden inside knife handle at CQ mining town

Jamie Kristopher Landwehr, 27, pleaded guilty one charge of possessing drugs at Moranbah Magistrates Court on July 30, 2020. Photo: Bev Lacey

A RAINBOW Beach man has been caught with amphetamines hidden inside the handle of a knife while at Moranbah.

Jamie Kristopher Landwehr, 27, pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing drugs at Moranbah Magistrates Court today.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Landwehr was intercepted by police on April 26 on Belyando Ave, Moranbah.

He appeared to be drug affected at the time, which led police to search the vehicle, Sgt Cramp said.

Police located a knife behind the drivers seat, which had a false bottom that could be unscrewed and when opened they found two clip seal bags, the court heard.

Sgt Cramp said one bag was empty and the other contained three empty capsules and a small quantity of white powder that was revealed to be 1g of amphetamine.

Duty lawyer Sean Gibbs said Landwehr was a chef at Rainbow Beach and was visiting family at Moranbah at the time of the incident.

He said the 27-year-old had no other history of drug offending.

Landwehr was ordered to be of good behaviour for four months and no conviction was recorded.