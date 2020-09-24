Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Scott Brendan Jones punched a woman in the nose at Yeppoon while drunk and affected by cocaine.
Scott Brendan Jones punched a woman in the nose at Yeppoon while drunk and affected by cocaine.
News

Drunk butcher on cocaine punches woman in nose

Darryn Nufer
24th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN visiting Yeppoon was affected by liquor and cocaine when he punched a woman in the nose outside a Subway store.

Scott Brendan Jones, 28, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to a public nuisance offence.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn reinforced to Jones, of Brisbane, that he was extremely lucky he was not facing more serious charges.

The court heard Jones was walking along Normanby St at 2.15am on August 23 with no shirt on.

Police saw him, without provocation nor reason, approach a woman standing on the footpath and punch her in the nose.

The blow caused the woman to fall and she sustained a bloodied nose.

Jones then punched a man who rushed to the aid of the woman.

He also punched another person at the scene in the head, causing this victim to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

The third victim was taken to hospital via ambulance.

Police had to chase Jones before they caught and arrested him.

Jones, a butcher by trade, voluntarily submitted to a breath test and returned a blood alcohol content reading of .182 before he was taken into custody.

He also told police he had consumed an unknown amount of cocaine.

The court was told that Jones had no previous history.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn described the events which took place as "very serious indeed."

Jones was fined $1250 and no conviction was recorded.

 

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Recipe for trouble: 14 beers and a golf buggy

18th birthday party brawl caused by 'cultural divide'

Landscaper busted with large amount of cannabis and weapon

More Stories

public nuisance charge scott brendan jones tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Ridiculous’: Red and green tape hampering mining industry

        Premium Content ‘Ridiculous’: Red and green tape hampering mining industry

        Business ‘Mackay is the heartbeat of our resources industry in Queensland and it’s also a barometer for how our sector is tracking’

        Community forum to improve safety in mining industry

        Premium Content Community forum to improve safety in mining industry

        News Experts from across Central Queensland will come together share industry learnings...

        Big gentle giant on the search for his new family

        Premium Content Big gentle giant on the search for his new family

        Pets & Animals PET OF THE WEEK: This fella is a real joker and will forever have you...

        Half of mining companies plan to reduce interstate FIFO

        Premium Content Half of mining companies plan to reduce interstate FIFO

        Business QRC chief: Mining represents $12,000 of export sales for every man, woman and child...