Crime

Drunk dad hoons past cops clocking 126km/h

Caitlin Zerafa
12th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
A MAROOCHYDORE father has been disqualified for hooning past a police car while travelling 126km/hour at Peregian Beach.

Barry Allen Schultz faced Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with drink driving and disobeying the speed limit.

Schultz pleaded guilty to both charges.

A court heard Schultz was clocked driving 26km over the 100km speed limit when he overtook a police vehicle on Emu Mountain Road just after midnight on February 24.

He recorded a blood alcohol concentrate of 0.175 and was handed an on the spot fine of $444.

Solicitor Temeka Sue-Tin told the court her clients was doing odd jobs at home on the afternoon of the incident and had consumed a number of beers.

An argument later issued between him and his former defacto partner and he decided to leave home and cool down so the matter didn't escalate further.

Schultz was fined a further $750 and disqualified from driving for 11 months.

Convictions were recorded.

noosa court noosa crime noosa magistrates court
Noosa News

