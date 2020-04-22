Menu
BURNOUTS: Police charged a 33-year-old Eton man with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected and disorderly.
News

Drunk man speeds through town and causes disturbances

Kristen Booth
22nd Apr 2020 2:30 PM
A DRUNK 33-year-old man allegedly sped through town and did burnouts after being kicked out of a Dysart pub.

Police charged the Eton man with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected and disorderly.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said the man was evicted from a licensed premises for intoxication on March 10 when he allegedly did a series of burnouts throughout Dysart while driving at a high speed on the wrong side of the road.

"The man allegedly lost control of the vehicle and narrowly missed a power pole at the intersection of Queen Elizabeth Drive and Menzies Street, as well as stopping inches short of colliding with a fence attached to a dwelling on Beresford Crescent," he said.

"The man then returned to the licensed premises and become involved in a disturbance involving a number of persons."

Snr Constable Schmidt said police wanted to thank members of the community who assisted with the investigation.

"If you have any information about this incident, we encourage you to contact police," he said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting and quoting reference number QP2000503508.

crimes dangerous driving drunk driver dysart police eton man
