Crime

Drunk man urinates in street before intending to sleep in car

Kristen Booth
18th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
AN INTOXICATED young man was seen by police urinating on the road in Emerald.

Kevin Van Der Westhuizen, 24, urinated on Anakie St at 2.17am on October 3, while standing next to a running vehicle, Emerald Magistrates Court heard.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police patrolling the area spoke to Van Der Westhuizen, who admitted to putting the keys in the engine and turning the vehicle on to warm it up before he slept in it.

Police said his speech was slurred and eyes were bloodshot.

Van Der Westhuizen carried out a roadside breath test and returned a blood-alcohol content (BAC) reading of .112, the court heard.

He pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on November 17 to being in charge of a vehicle while over the general alcohol limit and urinating in a public place.

Van Der Westhuizen intended to apply for a restrictive work licence due to working out of town.

The matter was adjourned to November 30.

Central Queensland News

