A Gympie man caught drink driving was seen going as much as 20km/h under the limit on the Bruce Highway. FILE PHOTO
Drunk mine worker drove 20km/h under the limit on hwy

JOSH PRESTON
21st Nov 2019 12:30 AM
A BARALABA mine worker back in Gympie as part of his 7/7 roster was caught driving as much as 20km/h under the speed limit on the Bruce Highway while nearly three times the legal alcohol limit.

Police patrolling the highway at about 7.40pm on October 29 saw Kodi Mark Bowater, 27, weaving inside his own lane and alternating between 10 and 20km/h under the speed limit, the Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week.

A breath test later revealed Bowater had a blood-alcohol reading of .131.

"I'd just like to apologise for my actions, there's no excuse for what I've done. It will never happen again," Bowater said while pleading guilty to one charge of driving over the middle alcohol limit.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted Bowater had already been without his licence for "the better part of a month" and banned him from driving for a further three, the mandatory minimum disqualification.

Bowater was also fined $800, but no conviction was recorded.

