Drunk, upset teen put lives at risk over failing grade

Emma Kate Martin, 19, got behind the wheel almost five times the limit after getting a failing grade in her nursing course.
Chloe Lyons
by

A STUDENT, driven to the bottle by a failing grade, was lucky not to cause a serious accident after she got behind the wheel almost five times the limit.

Earlier this month, Emma Kate Martin, 19, was on a nursing placement when she discovered she had failed a study unit.

Feeling "devastated", Martin drowned her sorrows in liquor, but not wanting to miss dinner with her brother on the Sunshine Coast, decided to drive anyway.

Police were called by several members of the public, who were fearing for the safety of themselves and other drivers because of Martin's erratic driving behaviour.

 

About 8.39pm officers found Martin swerving with her hazard lights on across two lanes of the Bruce Hwy, near Eumundi and when pulled over, she returned a blood alcohol reading of .226.

Martin today pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving.

The court heard Martin had been nabbed for speeding several times before, but had never been charged for drink driving.

Magistrate Ron Madsen said while Martin may have been upset, her reading made her "dangerous" to other road users.

Mr Madsen fined Martin $1300 and disqualified her from driving for 14 months.

Topics:  crime drink driving editors picks fine maroochydore magistrates court student

The Sunshine Coast Daily

